Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow ‘Mass Unrest’ Defendants Kept in Pre-Trial Detention Despite Protests, Appeals

Yegor Zhukov thevyshka.ru

A Moscow court has ruled to keep in custody pending trial six of the 14 defendants accused of “mass unrest” over recent election protests that have rocked Russia’s capital.

At least 14 people face up to eight years behind bars for what the authorities call participating in “mass riots” during unauthorized protests in support of rejected opposition candidates on July 27. The activists — among them popular YouTuber and political science student Yegor Zhukov — have received an outpouring of support from ordinary Russians and pop culture figures.

The Moscow City Court rejected appeals against the arrests of Zhukov and fellow defendant Kirill Zhukov, the Mediazona news website reported Thursday. 

Authorities suspect Yegor Zhukov of “gesturing” to direct the crowd’s movements during the July 27 protest. Kirill Zhukov, who has no relation to Yegor, is accused of lifting a police helmet visor.

The court later rejected the appeals of Alexei Minyaylo, who maintains he had been detained before arriving at the demonstration, and Daniil Konon, who is accused of paralyzing traffic.

On Wednesday, the court rejected the appeals of four other defendants: Ivan Podkopayev, Sergei Abanichev, Samariddin Radzhabov and Vladislav Barabanov, Mediazona reported. 

“I’m 21 years old and my life has been going uphill. I've never been involved in any criminal activity,” Radzhabov had said in court.

Thirteen defendants have denied the charges. Valery Kostenok, 20, was reported to be the only person to have pleaded guilty.

The judge on Thursday rejected 612 appeals for Yegor Zhukov to be released on bail, half of them signed by professors and staffers of the Higher School of Economics (HSE) which he attends.

Popular rapper Oxxxymiron had arrived at the Moscow City Court to support the HSE student early Thursday, but was refused entry into the crowded courtroom. 

Read more about: Opposition , Protest , Court case

Read more

Growing momentum

‘A Number the Authorities Can’t Ignore’: Moscow Opposition Sees Record Protest Turnout Despite Crackdowns

“These people aren’t the traditional opposition, but a much wider group,” one analyst said.
Pushing forward

Nearly 50,000 Protest for Fair Elections in Moscow

At least 49,900 people have gathered so far, making it the largest opposition protest this summer.
Detained again

Russian Police Detain Opposition Politician Sobol Ahead of Protest

A video posted on Sobol's Twitter account showed police entering her office.
Protest

Moscow City Hall Denies Permit for Rally Against Anti-Terror Laws

Moscow City Hall has refused to give permission for a rally against the infamous anti-terror legislation “the Yarovaya package,” organizer Leonid Volkov...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.