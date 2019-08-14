Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Court Allows Opposition Candidate to Run After Protest

By Reuters
Sergei Mitrokhin yabloko.ru

The Moscow city court canceled a decision by the election commission to bar a Russian opposition candidate, Sergei Mitrokhin, from running in a municipal election in September, TASS news agency reported.

The court ruled in favor of Mitrokhin three days after tens of thousands of protesters turned out at a rally in Moscow, in which Mitrokhin also took part.

A month of demonstrations over elections for the Moscow city legislature have turned into the biggest sustained protest movement in Russia since 2011-2013, when protesters took to the streets against perceived electoral fraud.

Read more about: Opposition , Protest

Read more

In photos

Iconic Photos From Moscow's Aug. 3 Opposition Protests

This Saturday's protests led to more than 1,000 people detained and a number of now-famous images.
In custody

Moscow Police Detain Students Picketing Schoolmate’s ‘Mass Unrest’ Arrest

Yegor Zhukov faces up to eight years in prison for taking part in Moscow's recent opposition protests.
opinion
Andrei Kolesnikov

Who Can Protest Russia's Pension Reforms the Loudest? (Op-ed)

Opposition forces are competing for the spotlight.
Protest

Activists Detained During Nationwide 'Open Russia' Protests

An opposition activist has been sentenced to 10 days behind bars following nationwide protests on April 29 led by the Open Russia organization founded...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.