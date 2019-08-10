More Than 40,000 Protest for Fair Elections in Moscow

More than 40,000 Russian opposition activists and their supporters have taken to Moscow’s streets for a fifth consecutive weekend as support from citizens and celebrities grows across the county. The protests, which demand that Moscow authorities allow independent candidates to appear on the ballot in the city’s upcoming elections, have been the largest wave of demonstrations in Russia since 2011-2012. Independent polling this week said that Moscow residents are more likely to support the protests than oppose them.

🔥🔥A fantastic shot of the 40k pic.twitter.com/aL1rdn5J07 — Khodorkovsky Center (@mbk_center) August 10, 2019

At least 40,000 people have gathered at the authorized protest on Prospekt Sakharov so far, the White Counter crowd-monitoring NGO said. The rally included performances by the techno duo IC3PEAK and the popular rapper Face. Moscow City Hall had barred the musical performers but organizers said the acts would still take the stage. Opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, said on social media she had been detained by police ahead of the protest. Six people have been detained so far at the Moscow protest, the OVD-Info police-monitoring website said.

Several other Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, are also staging pickets in solidarity with Moscow’s opposition candidates. Thirty-nine have been detained at the St. Petersburg rally and six were detained in Rostov-on-Don, OVD-Info said. Russia's main election board on Wednesday rejected the appeals of several opposition politicians, including hunger-striking Sobol, to get back on the ballot. In the days since, the opposition has vowed to continue staging protests — authorized or unauthorized — until the Sept. 8 City Duma election.

Oxxxymiron Pjotr Sauer / MT