Russia Delivers Weapons to New Arctic Garrison

As Russia’s Northern Fleet strives to complete its newest Arctic base on the coast of the remote Laptev Sea, construction works have been progressing at a hectic pace.

The establishment of the garrison in Russia's Far East town of Tiksi was first announced by the Northern Fleet's then-Head Commander Nikolai Yevmenov in September 2018. In a meeting with regional authorities, Yevmenov promised that the base would be built in a record period of only six months.

By late January of this year, Yevmenov said that the base was "95% completed."

The complex includes 11 structures, including a dormitory, an administrative building, a diesel-run power station, water and fuel reservoirs, a cantina, garages and more. The buildings are interconnected, enabling easy passage between the facilities. Similar base complexes have previously been built in the archipelagos of Franz Josef Land and the New Siberian Islands.