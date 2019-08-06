Russia Delivers Weapons to New Arctic Garrison

As Russia’s Northern Fleet strives to complete its newest Arctic base on the coast of the remote Laptev Sea, construction works have been progressing at a hectic pace.
The establishment of the garrison in Russia's Far East town of Tiksi was first announced by the Northern Fleet's then-Head Commander Nikolai Yevmenov in September 2018. In a meeting with regional authorities, Yevmenov promised that the base would be built in a record period of only six months.
By late January of this year, Yevmenov said that the base was "95% completed."
The complex includes 11 structures, including a dormitory, an administrative building, a diesel-run power station, water and fuel reservoirs, a cantina, garages and more. The buildings are interconnected, enabling easy passage between the facilities. Similar base complexes have previously been built in the archipelagos of Franz Josef Land and the New Siberian Islands.
The new base in Tiksi is now being equipped with weaponry.
In late July, two ships arrived in Tiksi to deliver the first pieces of weapons and military equipment. Among them was the nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput, a powerful 260-meter and 33,980-ton deadweight vessel, the Russian Armed Forces reported.
The Sevmorput reportedly delivered 85 units of equipment to the site. Later, the Valery Vasiliev put ashore another 90 units in addition to various construction materials and other goods.
The 135-meter Valery Vasiliev is owned and managed by the Vladivostok-registered AZSCO company.
The new Tiksi garrison is reported to house 100 soldiers and be part of the Northern Fleet’s 45th Air Force and Air Defense Army. It will include anti-air forces, among them radio-technical and anti-aircraft units.
In May, Yevmenov rose to the position of Head Commander of the Russian Navy.
Tiksi is located at 71 degrees north, where the Lena River runs into the Arctic Ocean. It has a population of about 4,600 people.