Russia to Amend Law to Fine U.K. Media After London Fines RT

By Reuters
Zuma / TASS

Russia's media regulator said on Thursday it planned to change the law to be able to fine British and other foreign media working in Russia for breaking impartiality standards, a step it said was retaliation for London fining Russia's RT TV channel.

Moscow last month warned British media operating on its territory that they should be ready for consequences after Britain's media regulator fined the state-financed RT television channel over its coverage of the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal. 

