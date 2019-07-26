Russia Sends Mass Quantities of Supplies to Arctic Military Bases

Arctic winters are long and the next one is just around the corner. Stockpiles across Russia’s vast northern coastline and in its remote Arctic archipelagos are already running low and will soon be in need of fresh supplies.

The only way to deliver supplies to the region is by boat and the delivery window is perilously short. By October, the ice will start to obstruct the sea routes, making shipping expensive and difficult.

Russia’s Northern Fleet — which is taking a leading role in plans to further militarize the country’s Arctic region — is in a hurry to get its many bases equipped and ready for the next cold season and ships are now shuttling across Arctic waters with deliveries.