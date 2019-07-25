Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Soldier Denies 'Willingness to Shoot Protesters' Poll After Pressure

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

A former Russian serviceman who had claimed that his unit expressed a willingness to shoot protesters was forced to retract his explosive allegations by a senior officer, the Znak.com news website has reported.

Unit members in Siberia allegedly gave affirmative answers when asked by superiors whether they would be willing to fire at demonstrators if ordered, the soldier had claimed this year. The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed the claims as a “primitive hoax,” and a ministry-run website published video of the soldier denying his own words a few days later.

Major general Viktor Miskovets Russian Ministry of Defense

The soldier, Artur Yepifantsev, shared audio of his alleged 45-minute talk with a senior officer of a recently formed army directorate, Znak reported Tuesday.

“Did you think your speech wouldn’t blacken the cherished memory of your great-grandfather, who’d fought in the Great Patriotic War [World War II]?” the outlet cited the officer as asking.

Major general Viktor Miskovets, the deputy head of the army directorate claimed to be speaking with Yepifantsev, allegedly promised the soldier he would receive the army’s “protection” if he issued a video denial to his earlier claims.

Yepifantsev was reportedly discharged last month. In the audiotape by Znak, he claimed to be in the process of obtaining Armenian citizenship and expressed a desire to serve in the North Caucasus nation’s army.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had no information about the audio recording or conversation, according to a statement carried by Znak.

The new patriotic army directorate in Russia's military was reportedly created to ensure soldiers' loyalty and morale.

Read more about: Defense , Protest

Read more

blind loyalty

Russian Soldiers Say They’re Willing to Shoot Protesters, Serviceman Claims

“The authorities want to find out if the army will take their side when something happens,” the soldier said in an interview.
Banks

Pavlensky Transferred to Psychiatric Hospital After Setting Bank of France on Fire

Pavlensky's wife will meanwhile remain in custody.
Protest

Russian Protester Gets 4 Years in Jail for Striking Police at Anti-Corruption Rally

A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced a man to four years in prison for punching and kicking two police officers at an unsanctioned protest against...
Syria

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.