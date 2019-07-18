Second Russian Nuclear Plant Taken Down After Malfunction

Russia operates 10 nuclear power plants, including the four-reactor Kalinin plant 350 kilometers northwest of Moscow, according to the London-based World Nuclear Association.

Three units have been unplugged at a nuclear power plant in Russia after a short circuit, less than a week after another nuclear plant unit was briefly taken down in the country over an unspecified malfunction.

Kalinin’s first, second and fourth reactors were taken offline, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported, citing emergency services in the town of Udomlya on Thursday.

The Tver region branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry told the agency the three reactors were taken down due to a short-circuit.

"The radiation level at the station and surrounding territory remains without change and is in line with normal background levels," said Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of state nuclear corporation Rosatom, in a statement.

Last Friday, a nuclear power plant reactor in Beloyarsk was knocked out, triggered by a safety mechanism. It resumed operations on Tuesday.