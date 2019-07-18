Chinese and Russian Cyber Watchdogs Meet in Moscow

A delegation from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), which oversees national cyber policy, met officials at Russia's state communications watchdog in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian regulator said.

Critics have accused Russia's authorities of trying to implement creeping China-style Internet curbs. Cooperation in this area between the two regulators could alarm Russian proponents of Internet freedom.

The presence of the Chinese delegation in Moscow has not previously been reported.

Officials from China's CAC were also expected on Wednesday to visit the offices of Russian Internet giant Yandex, often referred to as Russia's Google, and Internet security firm Kaspersky Labs, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Russian state telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement that it had discussed cooperation with the Chinese and had agreed on further meetings in the future.