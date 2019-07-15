News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Moscow election protests

Police in Moscow detained 38 protesters at a rally to demonstrate against a possible ban on opposition candidates running in elections to the Russian capital's parliament.

Opposition leaders cried foul after Moscow's election commission said most of their sponsored candidates failed to secure the required number of signatures to participate in the election.

Air defense giveaway

Russia will sell more S-400 air defense systems to Middle Eastern countries “in the near future,” senior lawmaker Leonid Slutsky was quoted as saying as shipments of the system were delivered to Turkey.

“S-400s and more modern weapons systems will definitely appear in the region,” the head of the lower-house State Duma’s International Affairs Committee said.

Space ‘census’

Russian space agency Roscosmos launched a Russian heavy-lift rocket Proton-M from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Russian media said the observatory will take a stable position between the Earth and the sun with the purpose of creating a detailed star map.