Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Protesters outside Moscow' election commission. Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Moscow election protests

Police in Moscow detained 38 protesters at a rally to demonstrate against a possible ban on opposition candidates running in elections to the Russian capital's parliament.

Opposition leaders cried foul after Moscow's election commission said most of their sponsored candidates failed to secure the required number of signatures to participate in the election.

Air defense giveaway

Russia will sell more S-400 air defense systems to Middle Eastern countries “in the near future,” senior lawmaker Leonid Slutsky was quoted as saying as shipments of the system were delivered to Turkey.

“S-400s and more modern weapons systems will definitely appear in the region,” the head of the lower-house State Duma’s International Affairs Committee said.

Space ‘census’

Russian space agency Roscosmos launched a Russian heavy-lift rocket Proton-M from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Russian media said the observatory will take a stable position between the Earth and the sun with the purpose of creating a detailed star map.

Backing China

Saudi Arabia, Russia and 35 other states have written to the United Nations supporting China's policies in its western region of Xinjiang, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

China has been accused of detaining a million Muslims and persecuting ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang. Some 22 ambassadors, including those representing Britain, Germany and Canada, signed a letter to the UN Human Rights Council this week criticizing its policies.

Loan default

A former owner of the debt-laden Antipinsky refinery, Russia's largest independent oil-processing plant, was arrested in Moscow, his company said in a statement.

New Stream group said its head, Dmitry Mazurov, was arrested by the Investigative Committee at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

Pyotr Kikilyk Sergey Zykov / Facebook

Visit-gate

An Urals man has been detained for attempting to put up a plaque commemorating ex-U.S. President Richard Nixon’s 1959 visit to the mining town of Degtyarsk.

Police charged Pyotr Kikilyk, 75, with organizing an unauthorized event, the police-monitoring website OVD-Info reported

Includes reporting from Reuters.

Read more

showdown

First Bout With Putin Puts Ukraine’s New Leader Under Spotlight

Zelenskiy is immersed in his first negotiations with Putin.
hold on to power

Kremlin Opens Door to Changing Constitution as Succession Looms

It could potentially allow him to switch roles to retain power as head of the ruling party and prime minister.
Moscow's Response

Russia Accuses the Netherlands of ‘Exploiting’ MH17 Tragedy

“This tragedy has become a tool in a dirty political game,” Russia's Foreign Ministry said on the fifth anniversary of the downing.
Kerch crisis

Russian Court Extends Arrest of Detained Ukrainian Sailors

Moscow accuses the sailors of illegally entering Russian waters, something Kiev denies.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.