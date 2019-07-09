Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Journalist Charged for ‘Controlling Minds’ With ‘1984’ Reference

PxHere

A journalist in Siberia has been accused of “controlling minds” with a reference to George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” in a milestone case in Russia’s legal system, the Kommersant business daily reported on Tuesday.

Police in Russia’s republic of Sakha had accused Mikhail Romanov, a reporter for the Yakutsk Vecherniy weekly, of “affecting the human subconscious” with an article on the alleged torture of an academic. The authorities suspected that the article had tapped into readers’ subconscious by writing: "This is a story about how anyone can be squashed by the government machine. It's also about how Big Brother is watching, reading all comments on online forums,” Romanov’s editor told Kommersant.

This is the first time that a Russian journalist has been tried under a new law that punishes media for publishing information “containing hidden insertions affecting the human subconscious," Kommersant reported.

The Yakutsk Vecherniy

The case has been forwarded to a Yakutsk city court for consideration, the outlet cited the city’s police department as saying.

Fines for violating the law range between 2,000 rubles ($31) and 50,000 rubles ($785).

Police told Kommersant that Romanov had repeatedly declined to provide testimony, citing his “limited eyesight and inability to read text.”

“That circumstance hasn’t kept him from working at a computer,” the Yakutsk police department was reported as saying.

The Russian Union of Journalists argued in a statement that “even someone without a literary education understands that this was only in reference to George Orwell’s ‘1984.’”

Read more about: Journalists , Court cases

Read more

GOLUNOV ARREST

What Detained Reporter Ivan Golunov Has Meant for Russian Journalism

“We only know all of this because of Vanya.”
Officials react

Putin Ally Says Drugs Case Against Russian Journalist a 'Very Bad Story'

The comments are likely to encourage supporters of Golunov who believe he was framed.
Open letter

200 Russian Journalists Protest 'Clampdown on Free Speech' After Kommersant Firings

The scandal was sparked Monday when two veteran journalists were fired over an article about a political reshuffle.
Journalists

Journalist's Home Raided Over Five-Year-Old Social Media Posts

The home of a Russian journalist has been raided in connection with songs which she uploaded to her social media profile five years ago, the Gazeta news...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.