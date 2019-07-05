Russia Certifies European University in St. Petersburg's Master’s Programs

The watchdog, Rosobrnadzor, stripped the European University in St. Petersburg (EUSP) of its accreditation and revoked its license over building code violations in 2016, taking over its main campus in early 2018. It restored EUSP’s license in August 2018, ending two years of turmoil that left its foreign students scrambling for alternative options.

Russia’s state education watchdog has issued accreditation to one of the country’s leading private universities’ master’s degree programs after a three-year lapse.

A Rosobrnadzor order published by the university on Thursday accredits EUSP’s master’s programs for the next six years.

The university said Rosobrnadzor planned to update its online list of accredited institutions to include EUSP within three days of the order.

The accreditation means that graduates will be awarded state-accredited degrees and students will be able to defer military service, EUSP chief of staff Alla Samolyotova told St. Petersburg’s paperpaper.ru news website.

Founded in 1994, EUSP offers courses to Russian and international students in the social sciences and humanities.