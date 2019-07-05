Putin Bestows Top State Honors on Sailors Killed in Submarine Fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday bestowed top state honors on 14 sailors killed in a fire on a secret nuclear submarine in recognition of what the Russian military has called their outstanding bravery.

The sailors were killed on Monday when a fire broke out while their deep-water research submarine was carrying out a survey of the sea floor near the Arctic, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Moscow's slow release of information about the incident has drawn comparisons with the opaque way the Soviet Union handled the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power station disaster, and another deadly submarine accident — the 2000 sinking of the nuclear-powered Kursk, which claimed 118 lives.

Putin, in a decree published on the Kremlin's website on Friday, gave four of the dead submariners Russia's highest state award — the title of Hero of Russia. He granted another top state award — the Order of Courage — to the 10 others.