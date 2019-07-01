Russian Independent Media Publish Investigation Linked to Journalist’s Arrest

Russia’s leading independent media have coordinated to publish journalist Ivan Golunov’s investigation into Moscow’s funeral mafia that his colleagues say was tied to his shock arrest last month. Golunov had reported receiving threats after beginning the investigation into the funeral business in February 2018. He reportedly filed a draft of the piece to Alexey Kovalev, his editor at the Meduza news website hours before his June 7 arrest on drug charges in central Moscow. Golunov was released days later and the charges against him were dropped after a public outcry that saw hundreds of arrests at protests in Moscow.

About a dozen news outlets are publishing the full text of Golunov’s investigation on Monday at 4 p.m., Kovalev told The Moscow Times. When news of Golunov’s arrest first broke, his colleagues at Meduza, along with fellow media professionals and friends at other independent Russian news outlets, decided to finish his work. A team of 16 reporters and editors representing seven different publications teamed up with Meduza to help complete the investigation. Meduza editors Konstantin Benymov and Alexey Kovalev coordinated the collaboration.

news What Detained Reporter Ivan Golunov Has Meant for Russian Journalism Read more