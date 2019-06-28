Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Tests ‘Invisible’ Radar to Dodge Enemy Detection, Developer Says

Ranger / Wikicommons

Russia has tested a new radar system that can evade detection by enemy drones or aircraft, its developer told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.

Passive radars operate without a transmitter, instead receiving signals from other objects to track targets. Russia’s new passive radar, called Tropa (Russian for “path”), uses communication towers to locate signals without transmitting one itself, RIA Novosti reported. 

“That means you can’t see or hear it,” Alexander Petrov, the head of the OKB-Planeta manufacturer, was quoted as saying at Russia’s annual military showcase near Moscow.

Tropa successfully intercepted an aircraft signal from communication towers within city limits during tests in the city of Tver northwest of Moscow.

The invisible radar has military as well as civilian applications, Petrov said. Private buyers, he added, could use the equipment to “keep drones from spying on them.”

OKB-Planeta is owned by Russia’s private defense solutions holding company RTI. 

The military show featured another passive radar, Avtobaza-M, developed by the Moscow-based Electronic Warfare Science and Technical Center defense manufacturer.

Read more about: Defense

Read more

Defense

Hypersonic Bomber Crashes in Russia, 3 Reported Killed

At least three crew members were killed and two others injured in the Murmansk region.
Defense

Russia Confirms ‘Meteor Shower’ Was Actually a Missile Defense Satellite

Videos on social media published this weekend appeared to show a bright object streaking through the sky over New Zealand.
Syria

Russia Covered up Soldier’s Death in Syria, Media Reports

Officials estimate that 112 Russian soldiers have been killed in the three years since Moscow intervened in the Syrian civil war.
Arms

Loaned Battle Tanks Return to Russia From Laos

"The equipment has traveled more than 4,500 kilometers by sea and arrived in Vladivostok."

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.