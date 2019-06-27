Russian Blogger Fined for ‘Disrespectful’ Dance at WWII Monument

A Russian blogger has been fined for dancing in front of a World War II monument under a law banning “disrespect” toward society. The blogger, identified as “A. Chervyakova,” posted an Instagram video showing the reggaeton dance at the Burial Mound of Immortality in April, court documents in the western Russian city of Bryansk said. Officials claimed the blogger had violated a law signed a month before she filmed the video that bans disrespect of the authorities and state symbols.

The city’s district court found that Chernyakova had “insulted human dignity and public morality and showed a clear lack of respect for society.” The monument is a place of “cultural heritage and regional significance,” it added. The dancer, who pleaded guilty to violating the “disrespect of authorities” law, was ordered to pay 30,000 rubles ($475). This is the first time the new law has been applied to a dance, Interfax reported on Wednesday. Previous offenders have been punished for vulgar anti-Putin graffiti, tweets and other social media posts.