Russia Returns to European Rights Body After 5-Year Suspension

Europe’s top human rights body has confirmed Russia’s return as a member after the country was suspended for five years over the annexation of Crimea. Russia was suspended from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in 2014, leading Moscow to halt its annual payments to the organization in 2017. PACE voted this week to allow Russia’s readmission, dividing its member states.

PACE members voted 116-62 (with 15 abstentions) to confirm the Russian delegation’s return to the Strasbourg-based body with full powers, it said in a resolution adopted Wednesday. “The Assembly has always been committed to political dialogue as a means of reaching compromise and lasting solutions,” the resolution said, stressing that PACE membership means Russia can be held accountable on human rights issues.

