1 in 10 Russians Have Been Tortured by Authorities – Poll

One in 10 Russians say they have been tortured by law enforcement officials, a survey by the independent Levada Center pollster said. Russian law enforcement has been rocked with several torture scandals, with victims including LGBT people in Chechnya, Jehovah's Witnesses and prisoners. In 2018, United Nations human rights investigators called on Russia to halt frequent torture of detainees and prosecute perpetrators.

The results offer “frightening evidence that law enforcement officers use violence against detainees and use it often,” the Levada Center said of its survey, which was commissioned by the Committee Against Torture human rights group and published on Wednesday. Three-quarters of respondents who claimed they had been tortured said law enforcement officers used violence to humiliate and intimidate them. Half said the authorities tortured them to extract confessions, and one-third said the violence was inflicted as punishment.