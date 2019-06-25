Two Russian Biathletes Get Four-Year Bans for Doping

Two Russian biathletes have been suspended for four years for doping violations detected in data from Russia's former anti-doping agency laboratory, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Tuesday.

Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshov were among the four Russian biathletes who were charged with doping violations by the IBU and provisionally suspended last November.

In addition to a four-year ban, the sporting results for Pechenkin, who was still active until his provisional suspension, obtained between January 2012 and January 2016 are voided, the IBU said.