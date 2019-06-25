Russia Cleared to Return to Europe’s Top Rights Body

Europe’s top human rights body has voted to allow Russia to return as a member of its parliamentary assembly, dividing the 70-year-old watchdog tasked with monitoring civil liberties among its 47 member states. Russia was suspended from the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) in 2014 over Moscow's behavior toward Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea. Russia responded by halting annual payments to the Strasbourg, France-based human rights body in 2017, putting it at risk of being ejected this year after two years of nonpayment.

news Russia Evades Exclusion From Council of Europe Read more

PACE members voted 118-62 (with 10 abstentions) to clear the path toward restoring Russia’s membership on Tuesday night following eight hours of heated debate. “The members’ rights to vote, to speak and to be represented in the Assembly and its bodies shall not be suspended or withdrawn in the context of a challenge to or reconsideration of credentials,” the adopted PACE resolution said. Shortly after the vote, Russia submitted its bid to join PACE’s weeklong summer session. Russia has threatened to leave if it was blocked from participating in a vote on its new secretary general and European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judges on Wednesday.