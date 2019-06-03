News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

TNT

Eighty-nine people were injured when several blasts at the Kristall explosives plant shook the central Russian town of Dzerzhinsk, the Russian health ministry said.

Vkontakte

Forty-four of the injured were at the plant when the blasts occurred but 45 local residents from outside the factory, many hit by broken glass, also requested medical help.

‘Stop the butchery’

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russia and Syrian government forces to stop bombing Syria's Idlib province, following a Kremlin statement that signaled Moscow would continue to back a monthlong Syrian government offensive there.

When asked before departing on a state visit to Britain what he intended to do about the massacre of civilians in Idlib, Trump told reporters he did not like the situation. "Bad things are happening," Trump said.

No to waste

At least 5,000 residents of Syktyvkar, a city in the northwestern Russian republic of Komi, rallied against construction of a landfill to take in Moscow’s garbage.

pnparh / Vkontakte

More violence and detentions were also reported in neighboring Arkhangelsk region at a landfill construction site in the abandoned village of Shiyes.

Restive regions

The head of Moscow region’s Ramensky district, Andrei Kulakov, has been placed under arrest on suspicion of strangling to death a senior member of a public oversight body, a charge that he denies.

Elsewhere, the ex-head of Ivanovo region northeast of Moscow, Pavel Konkov, was taken into custody on suspicion of a 700 million ruble ($10.6 million) embezzlement scheme.

Let love rule

Elton John criticized Russia's reported censorship of gay sex scenes in the new movie musical based on his life, "Rocketman," calling the decision "cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people."

John, 72, a prominent gay rights campaigner, has previously spoken out against a 2013 law banning the dissemination of "gay propaganda" among young Russians.

Running colors

Five thousand people gathered in Moscow's Luzhniki Park to greet summer with a seventh annual color run.

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Muscovites, some wearing masquerade costumes, covered 5 kilometers in the park near Luzhniki Stadium as volunteers threw colored powder on them.

Includes reporting from Reuters.

Read more

Unattainable goals

Putin's Own Government Warns His Campaign Promises Can't Be Met

Officials say that the majority of targets will be impossible to achieve before the end of Putin’s term in 2024.
Russian withdrawal

Russia Slashes Number of Military Advisers in Venezuela, Reports Say

“They believe the fight is being lost,” a source close to the Russian government said.
Blowing up

Scores Injured in Blasts at Russian Military Plant

A fire broke out at the facility where explosives and ammunition were stored.
Name game

Pushkin, Lomonosov, Tupolev: Russian Airports Get a Name Change

Airports in dozens of Russian cities will now bear the names of their famous residents.