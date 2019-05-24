Ex-U.S. Marine Held in Russia Says His Espionage Case Is Politically Motivated

A former U.S. Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying told a court on Friday that the case against him was politically motivated and that he believed Russia was using it as revenge for U.S. sanctions, local agencies reported.
The Moscow court ruled to extend Paul Whelan's pre-trial detention until the end of August, the Interfax, TASS and RIA news agencies also reported.
Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on December 28 and accused of espionage, a charge he denies. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in jail.
The U.S. embassy said it was extremely concerned after Whelan said earlier he was being subjected to threats and humiliation by a security service investigator. Whelan asked a court to have the man removed from his case, the state-run TASS news agency reported.
"I call for the FSB [security service] investigator captain Alexei Khizhnyak to be called off [the case]. He is insulting my dignity and threatening my life," Whelan was quoted as telling the Moscow court.