Russian Fighter Jet Drops ‘Powerful’ Bunker Buster

Su-34 Wikicommons

An anonymously published video of Russia’s fighter jet showed on Tuesday what is purported to be “the most powerful” laser-guided bomb in service.

“In the video, the work of the Su-34 using the most powerful of the guided bombs in service,” the video caption reads.

The undated video identifies the bunker buster in question as “KAB-1500Lpr,” a variation of an advanced laser-guided bomb that can penetrate at a depth of 20 meters.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces have used the 1,500-kilogram bombs in airstrikes against Syrian anti-regime targets since 2015.

Officials regularly tout the use of Russian missiles, aircraft and other weapons in field conditions in Syria.

The anonymous social media user previously released close-up footage of the Okhotnik combat drone in January this year.

Read more about: Arms

Read more

Arms

The INF Treaty Has Been Nixed. What’s Next?

Military expert Dmitry Stefanovich on the prospects of a new arms race.
Arms

Loaned Battle Tanks Return to Russia From Laos

"The equipment has traveled more than 4,500 kilometers by sea and arrived in Vladivostok."
Arms

Russia Ready for Talks With U.S. On INF Arms Treaty, Official Says

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says the country is ready for dialogue with the United States.
Arms

Germany Would Oppose New Nuclear Missiles in Europe, Foreign Minister Says

Russia has said it was planning for a U.S. deployment of new nuclear missiles in Europe following Washington's planned withdrawal from the treaty.