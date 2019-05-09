Russian Airport Fire Crews Mobilized a Minute After Jet Crash-Landed

Staff at a Moscow airport scrambled fire crews one minute after a malfunctioning passenger jet crash-landed on Sunday, raising questions among some senior Russian aviation industry figures about whether the staff acted quickly enough. The speed of the response to the emergency, in which 41 people were killed in an intense blaze, has come into focus because the aircraft, which had signaled technical problems prior to landing, stood on the runway for just under two minutes before the first fire truck started tackling the flames. Alexander Zhuravkov, head of the committee for emergency situations of Russian airport industry association "Aeroport," said fire crews arrived within the maximum time after the alert was raised, as set out in domestic regulations and international standards. "The question, though, is why the alert was raised after the landing, and not before, in a timely fashion, since there was an expected landing underway of an aircraft with an emergency situation on board," Zhuravkov told Reuters.

According to a timeline of the incident released late on Tuesday by Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, staff on the ground knew minutes before the landing that the plane's main radio communication system and autopilot were knocked out. According to flight-tracking service flightradar24.com, the plane had also issued a distress signal prior to landing denoting an emergency. Under airport rules, those warnings do not automatically trigger mobilization of fire crews. Asked why fire crews were not scrambled earlier, a spokesman for Sheremetyevo declined to comment beyond the timeline. Russia's transport ministry and the plane's operator, Aeroflot, declined to comment. The Investigative Committee, the state body investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ilona Borisova, head of the Sheremetyevo branch of the flight attendants' trade union, said that the evidence available to staff on the ground before the landing, taken together, should have prompted pre-emptive action. "I'm worried that they did not take a holistic approach to the issue," said Borisova, referring to how officials on the ground interpreted the distress signals from the plane. "If potentially someone is in a tricky situation and there is no communication with him...That means probably that logic dictates you need to undertake some kind of pre-emptive measures," she added. Borisova said that meant fire crews being positioned to wait for the plane to land.