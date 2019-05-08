Putin Aide Says Remarks About Ukraine’s Jewish Repopulation ‘Distorted’

Sergei Glazyev izborsk-club.ru

Kremlin aide Sergei Glazyev has said a passage on an obscure nationalist website in which he entertained the possibility that Ukraine’s new president could populate the country’s war-torn southeastern region with Jews has been falsely interpreted.

Glazyev, an economic adviser to President Vladimir Putin, wrote that Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s presidency could lead to “mass movement into southeast Ukrainian land ‘cleansed’ of the Russian population by the inhabitants of the Promised Land” on Monday. The Kremlin distanced itself from his comments, with its spokesman saying the opinion piece represented Glazyev’s “personal opinion.”

“We’re not only talking about Jews, but the inhabitants of Israel, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon [and] Jordan beset by permanent war,” Glazyev said on Tuesday in comments to the fontanka.ru news website.

“There are not only Jews among them, but also Christians as well as Muslims that reject jihad.”

“These are distortions and insinuations unrelated to the content of the article,” Glazyev told Russia’s state-run TASS news agency later on Tuesday.

The “manufactured scandal” around his blog post aims to continue “the genocide of the Russian population in Ukraine” as well as to “inflame hatred between the Russian and Ukrainian people,” he added.

Read more about: Kremlin , Ukraine

Read more

opinion
Gleb Pavlovsky

Russia and Ukraine: A Destructive Codependency

Kiev and Moscow are not fighting a full-scale war, but both political establishments use alleged “victories” to get stronger and richer.
Kremlin

Moscow Dismisses Franco-German Statement on Ukrainian Sailors

Russia dismissed a statement accusing it of using military force on Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea.
Kremlin

Kremlin: We Don't Regard Turmoil in Armenia as Ukraine-Style Revolution

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not regard political tumult in Armenia, a close Russian ally, as a Ukraine-style revolution and was pleased that the...
Kremlin

Putin Ally Targeted by U.S. Sanctions Buys Winery in Crimea

Kovalchuk bought Novy Svet for the starting price of 1.5 billion rubles