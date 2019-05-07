Morgan Stanley to Shut Down Its Russian Banking Business

Morgan Stanley is planning to send a formal notice to the Russian central bank that it will close down its banking operations in the country in the first quarter of 2020, its Russian unit said in its annual report.

Morgan Stanley announced late last year that it was planning a voluntary shutdown of its banking business in Russia.

The Wall Street bank's Russian subsidiary said in the report that U.S. and European Union sanctions imposed since 2014 had made it hard for Russian businesses to access international capital markets.