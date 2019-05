On April 16, 21-year-old Yandex Food courier Artyk Orozaliyev died after a 10-hour shift. Doctors have linked his death to exhaustion stemming from overwork.

The incident triggered outrage on social media over the Russian company’s treatment of its couriers. Other Yandex Food couriers posted complains of steep fines and harsh delivery timetables

We followed a Yandex Food courier for a day to have a close look at a typical shift.