Kremlin Offers Oil Giants $8Bln Payout as Russians Struggle

Vladimir Putin’s poll ratings are down after a tax hike squeezed cash-strapped consumers. But the Kremlin has opened the coffers to give as much as $8 billion this year to another key constituency: oil companies awash in record profits. The handouts are part of a complex arrangement under which oil companies agree to freeze fuel prices to lessen the burden on consumers, but are then compensated mostly from a rainy-day fund built up from years of austerity. The government agreed to tweak the deal as it extends the price freeze to the second quarter after the oil companies complained the hand outs weren’t good enough.

The decision to boost the payout at a time when the government is cutting spending and boosting revenues amid the threat of further sanctions highlights the sway oil giants hold in modern Russia. The Finance Ministry has been building up its rainy day funds to safeguard the economy from potential geopolitical turmoil. “This sets a bad precedent,” said Natalia Orlova, an economist at Alfa Bank in Moscow. “If we say the wealth fund is untouchable, then it should be untouchable.” Additional Payout Under an agreement that ran until the end of March, oil companies are reimbursed 60 percent of the price difference between baseline domestic and European fuel prices, if the European price was higher. Payouts will total 300 billion rubles ($4.7 billion), with the bulk coming from the $59 billion wellbeing fund, according to the Finance Ministry. After some lobbying, the government has now agreed to lower the baseline domestic price for gasoline and diesel, opening the door to an additional payout of as much as 200 billion rubles this year. The Finance Ministry is trying to prevent that money coming from the wellbeing fund as well.