First Putin-Kim Summit to Take Place on April 25, Kremlin Confirms

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia's Far East capital of Vladivostok for his first summit with President Vladimir Putin on April 25, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday. The leaders will discuss political and diplomatic efforts to settle the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula, and Kim's visit is key in this process, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. He said Russia's bilateral trade with North Korea fell by more than 56 percent last year because of sanctions against Pyongyang but Moscow thinks it is important that North Korea and the United States are interested in maintaining their contact.

Kim is scheduled to visit Vladivostok with an entourage of 230 people, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing two sources close to the process of planning the visit. NK News, a group that follows North Korea, showed photos on its website on Monday of preparations underway at Vladivostok's Far Eastern Federal University, likely to host part of the summit, with workers installing North Korean and Russian flags.

Kim's chief aide, Kim Chang Son, was seen in Vladivostok on Sunday according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, leading to speculation that the Putin-Kim summit will be held in the city around April 24-25.

Kim’s sister, propaganda director Kim Yo Jong, had arrived in Vladivostok on Monday and was briefed by the chief aide there, South Korea’s The Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported, citing an unidentified source. Russian engineers had to “urgently dig up” the Vladivostok railway station gates and make them 20 centimeters deeper to accommodate Kim’s limousine over the weekend, Kommersant reported. At least two limousines have been spotted on the campus of Vladivostok’s Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island on Monday.

