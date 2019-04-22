Putin Won’t Congratulate Zelenskiy On Ukraine Presidential Win, Kremlin Says

Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not officially congratulate Ukrainian president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his landslide victory, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Ukraine has entered uncharted political waters after near final results show Zelenskiy, a comedian, winning Sunday's presidential election by a landslide, dramatically upending the political status quo in the ex-Soviet republic.

It’s "too early" to talk about congratulating Zelenskiy or to comment on potential cooperation with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax, and Russia would judge the president-elect by his deeds.

Peskov added that while Russia respects Ukraine’s election, it had yet to accept the election’s legitimacy due to Ukraine barring its citizens living in Russia from voting.

"We respect the Ukrainian elections, moreso that the verdict was very clear," he said. "But the legitimacy of these elections is still under some question given that 3.5 million people were unable to vote."

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Ukraine , Kremlin

Read more

Ukraine election

Kremlin Comments on Poroshenko vs. Putin Campaign Posters in Ukraine

"We firmly believe that Putin is dreaming of a weak, unprepared president [of Ukraine],” Poroshenko's campaign said.
Kremlin

Moscow Dismisses Franco-German Statement on Ukrainian Sailors

Russia dismissed a statement accusing it of using military force on Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea.
Kremlin

Kremlin: We Don't Regard Turmoil in Armenia as Ukraine-Style Revolution

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not regard political tumult in Armenia, a close Russian ally, as a Ukraine-style revolution and was pleased that the...
Poroshenko

Kremlin Won't Respond to Saakashvili Accusations After Arrest — Spokesman

Saakashvili was arrested on the roof of his apartment building in Kiev, where he fled to avoid security forces