Russia Suspends Mission to the Sun

NASA / GSFC / SDO / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russian scientists have again delayed the launch of a research spacecraft to the sun over technical issues, researchers say.

Russia had been scheduled to send the spacecraft as part of the “Interheliozond” project sometime after 2015, though this was later postponed to 2022 and then again to a final date of 2026.

A Russian Academy of Sciences official told state-run media on Tuesday that work on “Interheliozond” had been suspended in favor of “projects that are ready to launch as well as international cooperation.”

“There were issues related to some excess mass,” Vladimir Kuznetsov, the head of the Institute for Terrestrial Magnetism, Ionosphere and Radio Wave Propagation (IZMIRAN), told the state-run TASS news agency.

“The conceptual design had to be refined [...] We’ve stopped at this point for now,” Kuznetsov was cited as saying.

Interheliozond is still due to launch from Baikonur in 2026,  he said.

Read more about: Science

Read more

Science

Logistics Accident Turns Moscow Neighborhood into Jurassic Park

Someone delivered the wrong kind of soil to eastern Moscow. Instead of black earth, the neighborhood got prehistoric clay containing the fossilized molluscs...
HIV

Dangerous New Strain of HIV Spreads in Russia

A new strain of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is spreading in Russia, and researchers say it is significantly more dangerous than standard HIV...
Science

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

Climate change is causing problems for Russia's astronomers, one of Russia's top scientists has warned.
Contemporary art

Art and Science Meet in a Remote Russian Observatory

Fifty years ago a remote observatory perched high in the mountains of the North Caucasus began to study the most distant history of the universe. It was...