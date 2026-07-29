France Orders Expulsion of Former RT Editor Ksenia Fedorova

She has regularly appeared on the CNews television network and Europe 1 radio station, while also writing a column for Le Journal du Dimanche, frequently echoing the Kremlin's positions on Ukraine and the West.

RT France was shut down in 2023, a year after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, Fedorova remained in France and secured roles as a commentator within conservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré's media empire.

Fedorova used to serve as editor-in-chief of RT France, part of the Kremlin-funded RT news network.

The French newspaper Libération cited the expulsion order, which accused Fedorova of acting "as a conduit for disinformation campaigns orchestrated by the Russian authorities" aimed at "destabilizing public order" in France.

France has ordered Russian journalist Ksenia Fedorova to leave the country over allegations that she spreads Kremlin propaganda across French television and radio, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

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