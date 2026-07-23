Warplane Crashes During Training Flight in Moscow Region

A Russian warplane crashed during a routine training mission in the Moscow region on Thursday, the state news agency TASS reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

The pilot ejected safely from the unarmed aircraft, according to military officials. No injuries or ground damage were reported.

The Defense Ministry did not identify the type of aircraft. However, an anonymous source familiar with the incident told the newspaper Kommersant that the plane was a fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jet.

Kommersant reported that investigators launched a criminal probe into potential violations of flight safety rules.

The Su-57, manufactured by Sukhoi, is Russia’s flagship stealth fighter designed to replace Soviet-era aircraft such as the Su-27 and MiG-29.

Entering service with Russia’s Aerospace Forces in December 2020, Sukhoi planned to deliver 67 of the fifth-generation jets by 2028. Each aircraft is estimated to cost roughly 2.2 billion rubles ($28 million).