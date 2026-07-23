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2 Killed as Wave of Ukrainian Drones Strikes Southern Russia and Crimea

Smoke clouds rising in the skies above the Ulyanovsk region following a Ukrainian drone attack on July 23, 2026. @exilenova_plus / Telegram

Two people, including a three-year-old child, were killed in separate overnight Ukrainian attacks targeting the southern Russian city of Voronezh and the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea, local authorities said Thursday.

In Voronezh, located around 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of Moscow, falling drone debris triggered a fire at a residence that killed a three-year-old boy, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said.

A 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the strike, which also damaged several buildings and the roof of an online marketplace warehouse.

Further south, the Kremlin-installed head of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said one person was killed and four others were injured following a drone strike on the peninsula.

Meanwhile, east of Moscow, Ukrainian drones targeted an energy facility in the Ulyanovsk region, setting it on fire, the local governor said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 223 Ukrainian drones in Russia and annexed Crimea between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Voronezh , Crimea

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