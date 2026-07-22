State Duma Passes ‘Civic Death’ Bills Cutting Off Exiled Critics From Banking and Consular Services

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, passed legislation on Wednesday that would cut off exiled anti-war Russians from online banking, real estate transactions and consular services, a move rights advocates warn will severely disrupt the lives of emigres abroad.

A new bill and package of amendments target Russians who have been convicted in absentia of “discrediting” the military, participating in “undesirable” organizations, being designated as “foreign agents” and calling for separatism or sanctions against Russia. A public registry of the targeted individuals would appear on the Justice Ministry’s website.

Taken together, the measures impose more than a dozen new restrictions, including stripping targets of access to consular services at Russian embassies, effectively preventing them from renewing their passports or registering marriages. Individuals would also be barred from registering vehicles or completing real estate transactions.

While their bank accounts in Russia remain frozen, courts would be authorized to seize funds from those accounts to pay for legal fees and court-ordered damages. Any remaining frozen assets could also be used to support family members still living in Russia.

The State Duma’s Deputy Chairman Pyotr Tolstoy, a member of the ruling United Russia party, predicted on Wednesday that the restrictions would serve as an effective deterrent against criticism of the government.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these uncompromising ‘freedom fighters’ suddenly change their tune. After all, the wallet is a liberal’s most sensitive organ,” Tolstoy wrote in a post on Telegram.