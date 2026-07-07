Vologda Governor Runs Out of Gasoline After Telling Public Not to Panic Over Fuel Shortages

The governor of the northwestern Vologda region said Monday evening that he ran out of gasoline while driving and had to hitch a ride with traffic police, just an hour after he urged residents not to give in to panic and hoard fuel amid a nationwide supply crisis.

In a Telegram post addressed to Vologda residents, Governor Georgy Filimonov said he had experienced Russia’s fuel supply woes “firsthand.”

“I know exactly what is happening at our gas stations right now. I fill up my own car regularly and experience this firsthand,” Filimonov wrote.

“Given our current fuel supply volumes, our top priority is keeping emergency and essential vehicles fueled,” the governor added. “I ask you to view this situation with understanding, refrain from hoarding fuel and do not give in to panic.”

About an hour later, Filimonov posted a follow-up voice message claiming that his car had sputtered to a halt on a roadway after running out of gasoline. He said he was forced to flag down a traffic police cruiser to continue his journey.

“We’re all in the same boat and working to resolve the existing problem,” Filimonov said.