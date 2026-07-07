Vologda Governor Runs Out of Gasoline After Telling Public Not to Panic Over Fuel Shortages

The governor of the northwestern Vologda region said Monday evening that he ran out of gasoline while driving and had to hitch a ride with traffic police, just an hour after he urged residents not to give in to panic and hoard fuel amid a nationwide supply crisis.
In a Telegram post addressed to Vologda residents, Governor Georgy Filimonov said he had experienced Russia’s fuel supply woes “firsthand.”
“I know exactly what is happening at our gas stations right now. I fill up my own car regularly and experience this firsthand,” Filimonov wrote.
“Given our current fuel supply volumes, our top priority is keeping emergency and essential vehicles fueled,” the governor added. “I ask you to view this situation with understanding, refrain from hoarding fuel and do not give in to panic.”
About an hour later, Filimonov posted a follow-up voice message claiming that his car had sputtered to a halt on a roadway after running out of gasoline. He said he was forced to flag down a traffic police cruiser to continue his journey.
“We’re all in the same boat and working to resolve the existing problem,” Filimonov said.
The governor on Monday announced “partial limits” on retail gasoline sales to motorists, claiming that regional demand for fuel has doubled while wholesale shipments from refineries have stagnated.
Filimonov said his administration is in talks with Russia’s Energy Ministry and Lukoil — which owns 90% of the gas stations in the Vologda region — to aggressively ramp up deliveries.
“If we handle this rationally and stay disciplined, we can prevent an artificial shortage,” the governor said.
Since June, Russian regions have increasingly faced higher gasoline prices at the pump and, in some cases, outright shortages as a result of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and fuel supply networks.
Nationwide, retail gasoline prices have climbed 11.6% since January, hitting an average of 72.38 rubles per liter ($3.52 per gallon) as of June 29.
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