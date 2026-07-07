Ukraine Says It Struck 8 ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tankers Near Crimea

Ukrainian drones struck eight tankers from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" that were delivering fuel to Crimea overnight, Kyiv's military said on Tuesday, part of a mounting effort to isolate the annexed peninsula.
In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's drone forces said they struck the vessels — each under international sanctions and with a deadweight of around 7,000 tons — in the Sea of Azov.
"Striking the enemy's naval logistics complicates the supply of fuel and ammunition necessary to support the activities of Russian troops, primarily in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea," Ukraine's drone forces said.
The unit posted black-and-white, drone-view footage showing ships being targeted and erupting into flames. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
It came a day after Ukraine said it hit two other "shadow fleet" vessels around the same area.
Ukraine has stepped up attacks on logistics and energy infrastructure in Crimea in recent weeks, sparking fuel shortages and a state of emergency in the territory.
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, ahead of its full-scale invasion in 2022.
Kyiv has long urged its international allies to crack down on vessels skirting sanctions by delivering Russian oil to international markets.
Ukrainian forces have used sea drones to attack and disable some tankers transporting Russian oil in the Black Sea, part of a campaign to reduce Moscow's revenue streams.
There have also been a series of unexplained blasts on tankers that have called at Russian ports. Ukraine has not confirmed or denied its role in those attacks, though maritime security sources suspect Ukraine is behind them.
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