Russian Air Barrage on Kyiv Kills At Least 18

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Kyiv on Thursday morning, tearing apart several residential buildings, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens more.

Multiple explosions shook central Kyiv and reverberated across the capital throughout the night as thousands of residents rushed to bomb shelters and underground metro stations.

The attack caused the widest destruction in Kyiv so far this year and was the deadliest since at least May, when 24 people were killed in a strike that brought down an apartment block.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who cut short a visit to Ireland to return home, said damage had been reported at more than 20 sites across the capital.

"The main strike was directed at Kyiv," Zelensky said. "Air defense supplies for Ukraine are an absolute and critical priority," he said, urging Ukraine's allies to maintain contributions to a fund to buy U.S. weapons, including Patriot air defense missiles for Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a day of mourning in Kyiv for Friday. He said that damage was recorded across the entire city of about 3 million people, with some buildings heavily damaged.