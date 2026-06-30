Euroclear Sues Russian Central Bank in Belgian Court

Belgian financial group Euroclear is suing Russia’s Central Bank to block a Moscow court ruling that ordered it to pay more than $250 billion in damages over frozen assets in Europe, Belgian media reported Tuesday.
The move follows a decision last month by a Moscow arbitration court, which upheld the Russian Central Bank’s 18.2 trillion ruble ($231.26 billion) claim against Euroclear. The Belgian financial group dismissed the claim as “without merit.”
Euroclear holds much of the 300 billion euros ($342 billion) in Russian state assets that were frozen in the West following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The Moscow court later granted the Central Bank’s request for immediate enforcement of the multibillion-dollar verdict, raising concerns that Russia could try to seize Euroclear’s assets held outside Europe.
In response, Euroclear retaliated last week by lodging its own lawsuit in a Brussels commercial court, the Belgian newspaper L’Echo reported.
Euroclear argues that the closed-door trial in Moscow was “fundamentally unfair” and asserts that only Belgian courts maintain the legal authority to rule on matters involving the Brussels-based institution. The clearing house has also accused the Russian Central Bank of a breach of contract for pursuing the damages.
A preliminary hearing was held last Thursday in Brussels, where lawyers representing Russia’s Central Bank were present.
The Central Bank filed the lawsuit against Euroclear in Moscow in December after the EU moved to use income from frozen Russian assets to help finance Ukraine.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.