All Known Detained Kursk Residents Returned From Ukraine, Russia’s Human Rights Chief Says

Russia has secured the return of all Kursk region residents known to have been held by Ukraine after it launched its border incursion in 2024, Russia’s human rights ombudsman told President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
“We managed to persuade Ukraine and bring back home all the residents of the Kursk region who were being unlawfully detained in Ukrainian territory,” said Yana Lantratova during her first public meeting with Putin since becoming human rights commissioner last month.
Her announcement follows the repatriation of five Kursk residents on Saturday, who were met by their families and Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein.
“They’re all home now,” Lantratova told Putin at the Kremlin.
Overall, regional authorities say 171 Kursk residents have been returned. However, the fate of 320 others remains unknown.
Khinshtein noted that there is no confirmed information about any other Kursk region residents being held in Ukraine. “But we’re not losing hope,” he said this weekend.
Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region in August 2024. They were forced to retreat in early 2025 after Russian forces, backed by North Korean troops, launched a counteroffensive.
Regional officials previously estimated that more than 350 Kursk residents were killed amid the fighting. More than 150,000 people in the Kursk region were ordered to evacuate towns and villages near the border.
Ukraine has had thousands of its own civilians held in Russian-occupied territory since the 2022 invasion.
On Friday, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said he met Lantratova to discuss the exchanges of prisoners of war, as well as the search for missing people and the verification and release of civilian hostages.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.