American Pastor Faces Deportation From Russia After Calling on Churchgoers to Pray for Donald Trump

A court in Far East Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has ordered the deportation of an American pastor after he was recorded leading a prayer for U.S. President Donald Trump, RFE/RL’s Russian-language service reported Thursday.

Local law enforcement authorities accused Paul Guione of unlawful missionary work during a May 23 gathering at a church in the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. He was fined 30,000 rubles ($400) and ordered to be deported on May 30.

Guione’s defense attorney argued that the deportation order constituted excessive punishment since he has the financial means to leave Russia at his own expense and had already booked a flight out of the country for June 4.

Despite that argument, a court ruled to hold Guione in a detention center for foreigners awaiting deportation until Aug. 27.

“[Guione] conducted religious talks, specifically giving a lecture on Jesus Christ, raising the topic of the importance of religion, teachings of the faith and the need to pray, including for the President of the United States,” the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky City Court said in a press release.