Prices for Church Rites in Russia Have Risen Nearly 40% Since Start of Ukraine War

Suggested donations for baptisms, weddings and funerals in Russian Orthodox churches have risen by nearly 40% since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported.

A review of official websites and archived versions of 140 churches and monasteries across 70 regions and occupied Ukrainian territories found that recommended donations for religious rites have about two-thirds of Orthodox Church institutions since 2020.

Nineteen regions and republics, mostly those with predominantly Muslim populations, had no accessible Orthodox Church websites and were not included.

Some of the steepest increases were recorded at individual monasteries. A convent in Kaluga saw donation levels climb 345%, the biggest jump in the sample.

Recommended payments more than doubled at the Perm region’s Epiphany Monastery.

And donations rose 192% at the 17th-century Svyato-Pokrovsky Convent, one of the oldest monastic communities in the Urals.

Seven churches that did not publish donation guidelines before the war now list them.

The most in-demand rites have seen the fastest growth.