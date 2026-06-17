Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued more than 1,100 visas to foreign nationals in 2025 on the grounds that they hold “traditional Russian values,” a senior official said Tuesday, marking the first full year of a program designed to attract conservative Westerners.

The “humanitarian support” initiative, which President Vladimir Putin approved in August 2024, allows citizens of the U.S., the EU and several other countries to apply for special visas if they oppose what Moscow characterizes as the “destructive neoliberal ideological agenda” in their home nations.

Of the 1,112 “traditional values” visas issued worldwide last year, EU citizens accounted for more than half, with 577 recipients, according to Alexei Klimov, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s consular department.