Iran’s Foreign Minister Briefs Russian FM Lavrov on Interim Deal With U.S.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov by phone on the framework agreement aimed at ending the war with the United States, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Lavrov expressed support for the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, which is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

The agreement “is intended to formalize an end to the conflict in the Middle East and pave the way for negotiations on a comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov praised the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar, and reaffirmed Moscow’s own readiness to help resolve the conflict. He also called on Israel and “all parties to the armed conflict” to comply with the memorandum.

According to Iranian media reports, Lavrov and Araghchi highlighted the need for international backing of the memorandum, including from the UN Security Council.

“The U.S. bears responsibility for ensuring the proper implementation of the agreement’s provisions,” Araghchi was quoted as saying. He added that the agreement includes a “complete cessation of attacks against Lebanon.”