EU Proposes Visa Ban on Russian War Veterans and New Oil Sanctions

The European Union has proposed a visa ban on any Russian who has fought in the war against Ukraine as part of its next round of sanctions against Moscow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.
"We propose for the first time to ban entry into the European Union for anyone who has served in the Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war," von der Leyen said. This will "make sure that Europe stays off-limits for anyone who has participated in the invasion of Ukraine," she added.
Beyond the entry ban, a central focus of the fresh EU sanctions package is suppressing Russian energy revenues amid surging global oil prices driven by the war in the Middle East.
Brussels intends to lock in a price cap on Russian crude at its current level of approximately $44 per barrel until January, preventing the Kremlin from capitalizing on the market spike. To enforce this, the EU plans to blacklist 30 additional tankers belonging to Russia’s so-called "shadow fleet."
In addition, the package takes aim at crypto platforms, banks and third-party oil traders facilitating sanctions evasion, while widening trade restrictions to include imports of specific Russian seafood like cod and Alaska Pollock.
Brussels is also tightening regulations on foreign entities supplying the Russian military. Officials revealed that the proposal includes banning 14 firms based in mainland China and Hong Kong from purchasing EU goods.
"The price Russia pays is heavier by the day, and it is paid primarily by the people of Russia," von der Leyen said. "They are mourning sons, brothers, husbands, and at the same time they face declining living standards at home."
The proposed sanctions package now heads to the EU's 27 member states for debate, where it requires unanimous approval to be officially adopted.
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