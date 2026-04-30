No Victory for You, Mr. Trump: Putin Didn’t Invite Trump to Moscow Military Parade

Russia’s Vladimir Putin did not invite U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow next week, the Kremlin said Thursday, a day after the two leaders spoke by phone for the first time in months.

The official guest list for the May 9 military procession on Red Square has still not been made public, though individual leaders, including Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, have already confirmed they plan to attend celebrations in Russia.

Leaders from former Soviet states, including Belarus and Central Asian republics, traditionally join Putin on the viewing stand as the Moscow parade’s guests of honor.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said this year’s parade in Moscow will not feature military vehicles for the first time in nearly two decades. The Kremlin explained the decision was made based on security concerns amid an uptick in Ukrainian drone attacks.