Ufa Mayor Arrested on Corruption Charges

Federal investigators arrested the mayor of Ufa on Tuesday as part of a corruption probe involving the illegal transfer of land at a local health spa.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, accused Mayor Ratmir Mavliyev, his two deputies and the health spa administrator of unlawfully transferring more than 1,300 square meters (14,000 square feet) of land.

Investigators allege Mavliyev demanded a bribe from a construction company in exchange for “general patronage.” According to the claim, the company was forced to purchase the land for 13 million rubles ($173,300) in 2025 and title the property to the mayor’s associates to hide his personal stake.

Mavliyev faces charges of bribery and abuse of power. His deputy, a second deputy overseeing property and land relations, as well as the health spa’s administrator, are also under investigation.

The Investigative Committee said it would ask a judge to place all four individuals in pre-trial detention.

“Interrogations, searches and seizures have been conducted, and work is ongoing to gather evidence and identify potential additional criminal episodes,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Mavliyev is the latest associate of Bashkortostan regional head Radiy Khabirov to face criminal charges in recent years.