Russian Yacht, Cruise Ships Ferry Seafarers Out of Gulf – Philippines

A Russian super-yacht trapped in the Gulf by the Middle East war carried stranded Filipino seafarers out through the perilous Strait of Hormuz, the Philippines government said Tuesday.

The Russia-flagged Nord, a 142-meter- (466-foot) long yacht reportedly linked to the Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov, passed the strait on Saturday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said in a statement.

On board the yacht and a bulk cargo ship that also passed that day "were 36 Filipino seafarers, bringing the total Filipino crew of vessels out of the Strait to close to 1,200," it added.