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Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 1 in Lipetsk Region

A road in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region. Roman Khramovnik / TASS

A woman was killed and several others were wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike in the central Lipetsk region, authorities said Tuesday.

Lipetsk region Governor Igor Artamonov said the attack took place in the city of Yelets, where four people were hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 97 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions, including Lipetsk, between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Last year, Ukraine said it carried out multiple attacks on a plant in Yelets that manufactures batteries for Russian drones and missiles. It was not immediately clear whether the plant, the Western-sanctioned Energia, was targeted in Tuesday’s attack.

In the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, Moscow-installed authorities said a Ukrainian strike at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant forced the facility to briefly switch to backup diesel generators.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Kremlin-appointed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said “some equipment had been damaged” at the nuclear plant.

Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant since March 2022. Six reactors at the plant have been shut down since then, but the site, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, still needs electricity to maintain its cooling and safety systems.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched 129 drones at the country overnight.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Lipetsk

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