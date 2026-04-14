Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills 1 in Lipetsk Region

A woman was killed and several others were wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike in the central Lipetsk region, authorities said Tuesday.

Lipetsk region Governor Igor Artamonov said the attack took place in the city of Yelets, where four people were hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 97 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions, including Lipetsk, between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Last year, Ukraine said it carried out multiple attacks on a plant in Yelets that manufactures batteries for Russian drones and missiles. It was not immediately clear whether the plant, the Western-sanctioned Energia, was targeted in Tuesday’s attack.