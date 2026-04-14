Novaya Gazeta Editor Charged in Privacy Investigation

The independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta said Tuesday that its managing editor Oleg Roldugin was charged with the illegal gathering and use of personal information.

Roldugin was arrested on Thursday amid a police raid on the newspaper’s Moscow office. A judge later ordered him to be held in pre-trial detention until May 10.

Investigators accuse Roldugin and “unidentified individuals” of illegally obtaining and publishing personal information. The charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Roldugin pleaded not guilty to the charge. The journalist and his lawyer said they were not made aware of whose personal information he was accused of having obtained.